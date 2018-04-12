Cerillion (CER) Hits New 52-Week High at $161.00

Cerillion (LON:CER)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 161 ($2.28) and last traded at GBX 156.50 ($2.21), with a volume of 15939 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 146.50 ($2.07).

About Cerillion

Cerillion plc provides software for billing, charging, and customer relationship management to the telecommunications, finance, and utilities sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Services, Software, Software-as-a-Service, and 3rd Party. It offers Cerillion Enterprise BSS/OSS Suite, a pre-integrated end-to-end CRM and billing solution for mobile, fixed, cable, and multi-service communications providers; and Cerillion Skyline, a cloud billing SaaS application for the next generation of subscription and usage-based services.

