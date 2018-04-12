Colin D. Boyer Sells 6,546 Shares of CES Energy Solutions (CEU) Stock

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Director Colin D. Boyer sold 6,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.62, for a total value of C$36,788.52.

Shares of CES Energy Solutions stock traded up C$0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$6.33. 576,120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 568,808. CES Energy Solutions has a 12 month low of C$4.94 and a 12 month high of C$7.53.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$278.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$265.63 million. CES Energy Solutions had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 13.37%.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were issued a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Clarus Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CES Energy Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 5th. GMP Securities boosted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, March 5th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$8.50 price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$8.50 price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.90.

About CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. The company provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

