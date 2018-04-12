CEVA, Inc. (CEVA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.75.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer cut CEVA from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. UBS cut CEVA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on CEVA from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on CEVA in a report on Friday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company.

Shares of CEVA stock opened at $36.85 on Thursday. CEVA has a 12 month low of $33.10 and a 12 month high of $51.80. The company has a market cap of $803.23, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.06, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.88.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. CEVA had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 19.46%. The business had revenue of $21.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that CEVA will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $31,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,929 shares in the company, valued at $1,159,053.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CEVA. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of CEVA by 22.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CEVA by 1.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 171,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of CEVA by 69.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of CEVA by 3.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of CEVA by 2.9% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 39,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of programmable digital signal processor (DSP) cores and application-specific platforms for imaging, computer vision, deep learning, sound, voice, and audio processing; and long range wireless technologies for LTE/5G baseband processing in IoT, handsets, and infrastructure, as well as short range wireless platforms for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

