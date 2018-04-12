Analyzing CF Industries (NYSE:CF) and Its Rivals

CF Industries (NYSE: CF) is one of 22 publicly-traded companies in the “Agricultural chemicals” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare CF Industries to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares CF Industries and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CF Industries 8.67% -0.92% -0.40% CF Industries Competitors -1,647.77% -12.02% -10.38%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for CF Industries and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CF Industries 3 10 3 0 2.00 CF Industries Competitors 173 577 648 38 2.38

CF Industries currently has a consensus target price of $38.36, indicating a potential upside of 0.41%. As a group, “Agricultural chemicals” companies have a potential upside of 14.64%. Given CF Industries’ competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CF Industries has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CF Industries and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CF Industries $4.13 billion $358.00 million -152.80 CF Industries Competitors $3.12 billion $272.01 million 0.31

CF Industries has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. CF Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

CF Industries pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. CF Industries pays out -480.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Agricultural chemicals” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.2% and pay out 63.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. CF Industries is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.4% of shares of all “Agricultural chemicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of CF Industries shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.7% of shares of all “Agricultural chemicals” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

CF Industries has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CF Industries’ competitors have a beta of 0.53, suggesting that their average stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CF Industries beats its competitors on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. The company operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, Other, and Phosphate segments. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium. It offers products primarily to cooperatives, independent fertilizer distributors, farmers, and industrial users. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois.

