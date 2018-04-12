Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Champions Oncology (CSBR) Share Price

Media stories about Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Champions Oncology earned a news sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the biotechnology company an impact score of 48.2684043476594 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

NASDAQ CSBR opened at $3.71 on Thursday. Champions Oncology has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $4.75.

Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.08 million during the quarter. Champions Oncology had a negative net margin of 17.17% and a negative return on equity of 854.38%.

About Champions Oncology

Champions Oncology, Inc develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice.

