Charles Claude Downie Acquires 55,000 Shares of Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. (CVE:EPL) Stock

Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. (CVE:EPL) Director Charles Claude Downie acquired 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.25 per share, with a total value of C$13,750.00.

Charles Claude Downie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 9th, Charles Claude Downie acquired 25,000 shares of Eagle Plains Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.23 per share, with a total value of C$5,750.00.

Eagle Plains Resources stock traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$0.17. The stock had a trading volume of 316,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,397. Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.13 and a one year high of C$0.29.

About Eagle Plains Resources

Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. is an exploration-stage company. The Company is a junior resource company holding properties in Western Canada for the purpose of exploring for, and the development of mineral resources. The Company controls over 40 gold, silver, uranium, copper, molybdenum, lead, zinc, gypsum and rare earth (REE) mineral projects, three of which are under option agreements with third parties.

