Charter Communications (CHTR) Bonds Trading 1.5% Higher

An issue of Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) debt rose 1.5% as a percentage of its face value during trading on Tuesday. The debt issue has a 6.834% coupon and is set to mature on October 23, 2055. The debt is now trading at $114.76 and was trading at $113.06 one week ago. Price moves in a company’s debt in credit markets sometimes predict parallel moves in its stock price.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Charter Communications from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Charter Communications to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price (up previously from $420.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $405.50.

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $303.33 on Thursday. Charter Communications has a fifty-two week low of $298.67 and a fifty-two week high of $408.83. The firm has a market cap of $75,489.54, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 1.11% and a net margin of 23.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. analysts expect that Charter Communications will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Hargis sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.76, for a total value of $9,848,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,741,431.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $2,861,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/charter-communications-chtr-bonds-trading-1-5-higher.html.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, spectrum guide services, and a package of basic video programming, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.