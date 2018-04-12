Charter Financial (CHFN) Reaches New 52-Week High and Low at $22.19

Shares of Charter Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CHFN) reached a new 52-week high and low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.19 and last traded at $21.91, with a volume of 8539 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.93.

Several analysts have weighed in on CHFN shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Charter Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Sandler O’Neill reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Charter Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $328.06, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.38.

Charter Financial (NASDAQ:CHFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The business had revenue of $19.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.17 million. Charter Financial had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 6.12%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Charter Financial by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 103,644 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 16,435 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Charter Financial by 3,041.2% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 7,086 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Financial by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 60,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Charter Financial by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 70,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 16,172 shares during the period. Finally, Sapphire Star Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Charter Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $510,000. 66.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Charter Financial

Charter Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for CharterBank, a federally-chartered savings bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, money market, regular savings, and term certificate accounts, as well as noninterest-bearing demand deposits.

