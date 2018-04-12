ChatCoin Market Cap Reaches $0.00 (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. ChatCoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $4.84 million worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ChatCoin has traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. One ChatCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0794 or 0.00001030 BTC on popular exchanges including BigONE, EXX, Huobi and ZB.COM.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SaluS (SLS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.09 or 0.00688285 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00006798 BTC.

PoSW Coin (POSW) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003801 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001779 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00099017 BTC.

Profile Utility Token (PUT) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002311 BTC.

About ChatCoin

CHAT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “ChatCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. The coin can be mined, staked and earned on a web based Chat application where users can chat about trading and see live prices. Users receive coins for every message. “

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

ChatCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, BigONE, EXX, Lbank and Huobi. It is not possible to purchase ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

