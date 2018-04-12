Chatham Lodging (NYSE:CLDT) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging (NYSE:CLDT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday, March 17th.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CLDT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chatham Lodging from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays reissued a hold rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging in a report on Friday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.00.

NYSE CLDT traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $19.40. The stock had a trading volume of 266,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,816. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Chatham Lodging has a 52-week low of $17.90 and a 52-week high of $23.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $869.19, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.07.

Chatham Lodging (NYSE:CLDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). Chatham Lodging had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $70.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Chatham Lodging’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Chatham Lodging will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%. Chatham Lodging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.68%.

In other news, Chairman Jeffrey H. Fisher acquired 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.48 per share, for a total transaction of $101,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 691,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,779,751.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director C Gerald Goldsmith acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.32 per share, with a total value of $91,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,328.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 14,715 shares of company stock valued at $270,485 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLDT. Sterling Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chatham Lodging during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,002,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chatham Lodging during the 4th quarter valued at about $428,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chatham Lodging during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,829,000. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chatham Lodging by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 374,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,533,000 after acquiring an additional 29,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Chatham Lodging by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 8,667 shares in the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Chatham Lodging (NYSE:CLDT) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/chatham-lodging-trust-cldt-lifted-to-buy-at-valuengine-updated-updated-updated.html.

Chatham Lodging Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 135 hotels totaling 18,516 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,018 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,498 rooms/suites.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.