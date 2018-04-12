Check Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.07 EPS

Check Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Check Cap stock opened at $3.82 on Thursday. Check Cap has a 12 month low of $3.12 and a 12 month high of $27.60.

CHEK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Check Cap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 15th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Check Cap in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Check Cap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th.

About Check Cap

Check-Cap Ltd. (Check-Cap) is a clinical-stage medical diagnostics company. The Company is engaged in the development of an ingestible imaging capsule that utilizes low-dose X-rays for the detection and imaging of colonic polyps and colorectal cancers, or CRC. The Company’s system consists of main components, such as ingestible scanning capsule; Capsule Positioning System (CPS), a recorder worn on the patient’s back, and a personal computer (PC)-based work station for data reconstruction and image processing.

