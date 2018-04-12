Chegg (CHGG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) will report $0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Chegg’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is $0.08. Chegg reported earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Chegg will report full-year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.52. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.77. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Chegg.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $73.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.61 million. Chegg had a negative return on equity of 2.37% and a negative net margin of 7.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS.

CHGG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Chegg in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Chegg in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.42.

CHGG stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.61. 955,329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,291,363. The company has a market capitalization of $2,312.52, a P/E ratio of -240.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.44. Chegg has a fifty-two week low of $8.04 and a fifty-two week high of $23.22.

Chegg declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 28th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its stock through a private placement purchase. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Esther Lem sold 9,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $159,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 505,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,587,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,007,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,138,402. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 962,200 shares of company stock worth $19,307,544 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHGG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Chegg by 106.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 3,790 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chegg in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of Chegg in the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chegg in the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 5,702 shares during the period.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc is a student-first connected learning platform. The Company helps students study for college admission exams, find the colleges, get grades and test scores while in school, and find internships that allow them to gain skills to help them enter the workforce after college. The Company matches domestic and international students with colleges, universities and other academic institutions (collectively referred to as colleges) in the United States.

