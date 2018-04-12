ChessCoin Market Capitalization Tops $292,621.00 (CRYPTO:CHESS)

ChessCoin (CURRENCY:CHESS) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One ChessCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0054 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. In the last seven days, ChessCoin has traded 21.6% higher against the dollar. ChessCoin has a market capitalization of $292,621.00 and approximately $153.00 worth of ChessCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sequence (SEQ) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Novacoin (NVC) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00045330 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004120 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001762 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,365.30 or 3.35844000 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00193603 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004000 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Cashcoin (CASH) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000089 BTC.

EcoCoin (ECO) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002087 BTC.

ChessCoin Coin Profile

ChessCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2016. ChessCoin’s total supply is 54,032,769 coins. ChessCoin’s official website is chesscoincommunity.com. ChessCoin’s official Twitter account is @Chess_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ChessCoin Coin Trading

ChessCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is not possible to buy ChessCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChessCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChessCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

