Mizuho Securities USA LLC Increases Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,199 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 15,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Numeric Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 158.4% during the 2nd quarter. Numeric Investors LLC now owns 52,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,446,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 660,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,894,000 after purchasing an additional 130,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 506,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,400,000 after purchasing an additional 147,738 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $119.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $221,551.16, a PE ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $102.55 and a 52-week high of $133.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $37.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.43 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 6.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Vetr lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.35 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price (up previously from $123.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.79.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/chevron-co-cvx-holdings-lifted-by-mizuho-securities-usa-llc-updated-updated.html.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.