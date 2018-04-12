Chevron Co. (CVX) Shares Sold by Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA decreased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Acrospire Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Ffcm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 121.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. 64.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron stock opened at $119.25 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $102.55 and a 52 week high of $133.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $227,033.58, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.54). Chevron had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $37.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on CVX. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up previously from $122.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Chevron and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Scotiabank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Vetr raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.35 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.06.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

