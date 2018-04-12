Chevron Co. (CVX) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS cut its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 453,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,770 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up approximately 1.0% of Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Chevron were worth $56,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 139,626,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,567,210,000 after buying an additional 3,920,240 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Chevron by 9.8% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,546,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,708,603,000 after buying an additional 3,182,250 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Chevron by 669.9% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,230,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $337,050,000 after buying an additional 2,810,928 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 305,886.4% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,613,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $307,042,000 after buying an additional 2,612,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,678,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,007,759,000 after buying an additional 1,975,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Vetr downgraded shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.05 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Chevron and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $125.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. HSBC downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.79.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $119.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $221,551.16, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $102.55 and a 1 year high of $133.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $37.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.43 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Chevron Co. (CVX) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/chevron-co-cvx-shares-sold-by-kornitzer-capital-management-inc-ks.html.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.