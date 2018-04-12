Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Share Price

Press coverage about Chevron (NYSE:CVX) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Chevron earned a news sentiment score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the oil and gas company an impact score of 44.6197637161338 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Vetr downgraded shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.05 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $110.00 target price on shares of Chevron and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $125.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. HSBC downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.06.

Shares of CVX traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $119.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,595,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,169,316. Chevron has a 1-year low of $102.55 and a 1-year high of $133.88. The company has a market capitalization of $227,033.58, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.54). Chevron had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $37.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Chevron will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

