Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02), Bloomberg Earnings reports.

NASDAQ CHMA remained flat at $$1.45 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 3,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,751. Chiasma has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $2.95.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Chiasma from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/chiasma-chma-releases-quarterly-earnings-results-misses-estimates-by-0-02-eps-updated-updated-updated.html.

About Chiasma

Chiasma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing oral forms of therapies that are available by injection. Its products include octreotide capsules and clinical trials. The company was founded by Shmuel A. Ben-Sasson and Guy Yachin in 2001 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for Chiasma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chiasma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.