Citigroup (C) Holdings Boosted by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup (NYSE:C) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $9,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 186,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,560,000 after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Citigroup by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,869,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,216,000 after purchasing an additional 717,320 shares in the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Citigroup by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,514,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $546,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

C has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo set a $95.00 price target on shares of Citigroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Nomura set a $87.00 price target on shares of Citigroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase set a $80.00 price target on shares of Citigroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.88.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $69.89 on Thursday. Citigroup has a 52 week low of $57.55 and a 52 week high of $80.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $178,465.39, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.56.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.09. Citigroup had a positive return on equity of 7.61% and a negative net margin of 7.05%. The firm had revenue of $17.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

