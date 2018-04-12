China Telecommunications (CHA) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Finds

News headlines about China Telecommunications (NYSE:CHA) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. China Telecommunications earned a news impact score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the utilities provider an impact score of 47.3860643349868 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

China Telecommunications stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.73. 51,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,372. China Telecommunications has a 52 week low of $41.28 and a 52 week high of $53.78. The company has a market capitalization of $36,573.17, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 31st will be given a $1.4651 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 3.29%. This is a boost from China Telecommunications’s previous annual dividend of $1.35. China Telecommunications’s payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CHA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised China Telecommunications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Nomura lowered China Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. CLSA raised China Telecommunications from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, Jefferies Group raised China Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

China Telecommunications Company Profile

China Telecom Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireline and mobile telecommunications services primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers wireline voice services, including local wireline telephone services and long distance wireline services; CDMA mobile voice services, such as local calls, domestic and international long distance calls, intra-provincial roaming, and inter-provincial roaming and international roaming; wireline Internet access services comprising dial-up and broadband services; wireless Internet access services; and wireline, Internet, and mobile value-added services.

