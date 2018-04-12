Zacks Investment Research Lowers China Unicom (Hong Kong) (CHU) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) (NYSE:CHU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, March 20th.

According to Zacks, “China Unicom Limited is engaged in the provision of cellular, paging, long distance, data and internet services in the People’s Repulic of China. “

Separately, CLSA raised China Unicom (Hong Kong) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.00.

CHU stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.20. 301,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,908. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. China Unicom has a 12 month low of $11.87 and a 12 month high of $16.55. The firm has a market cap of $39,991.74, a P/E ratio of 120.18 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 16th will be issued a $0.0826 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 52.7% in the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,263,094 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,751,000 after buying an additional 781,199 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 656,080 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,867,000 after buying an additional 71,405 shares during the period. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) in the third quarter worth about $6,956,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) in the third quarter worth about $6,291,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 286.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 239,593 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,331,000 after buying an additional 177,547 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Zacks Investment Research Lowers China Unicom (Hong Kong) (CHU) to Hold” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/china-unicom-hong-kong-chu-downgraded-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research-updated-updated-updated.html.

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Company Profile

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in the provision of telecommunications services. The Company’s businesses include mobile businesses, fixed-line businesses and others. Its mobile businesses include the provision of call services, roaming services, mobile broadband services, traditional value-added services such as short message services, multimedia message services and wireless Internet access card, as well as new value-added services such as mobile music, mobile television and Wo portal services.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on China Unicom (Hong Kong) (CHU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for China Unicom (Hong Kong) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Unicom (Hong Kong) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.