CHIPS Achieves Market Cap of $7.74 Million (CRYPTO:CHIPS)

CHIPS (CURRENCY:CHIPS) traded 47.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. CHIPS has a total market capitalization of $7.74 million and approximately $2,506.00 worth of CHIPS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CHIPS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00004798 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CHIPS has traded up 48% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,666.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $708.19 or 0.09199140 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 36% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00034052 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00189211 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $127.97 or 0.01662300 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00020899 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00016573 BTC.

PACcoin ($PAC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000087 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002071 BTC.

CHIPS Profile

CHIPS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 10th, 2017. CHIPS’s total supply is 20,948,312 coins. CHIPS’s official Twitter account is @SuperNETorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CHIPS was forked from Bitcoin. It is based on Komodo's ecosystem but uses Segwit and the Bitcoin Lightning Network technology. CHIPS focus is to facilitate micropayments on the Poker/Casino industries. “

CHIPS Coin Trading

CHIPS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is not possible to buy CHIPS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CHIPS must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CHIPS using one of the exchanges listed above.

