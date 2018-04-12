Insider Buying: W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Director Acquires 4,000 Shares of Stock

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Director Christopher Niehaus acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.28 per share, for a total transaction of $249,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,188 shares in the company, valued at $323,108.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of WPC stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 428,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,603. W. P. Carey has a 52 week low of $59.23 and a 52 week high of $72.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $6,630.78, a PE ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.73.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $196.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.92 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 36.17%. W. P. Carey’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. research analysts expect that W. P. Carey will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a $1.015 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.60%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WPC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 85,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after acquiring an additional 8,740 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter valued at about $298,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,330,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 41,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after buying an additional 6,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WPC shares. ValuEngine lowered W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Sunday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

About W. P. Carey

Celebrating its 45th anniversary, W. P. Carey Inc is a leading internally-managed net lease REIT that provides long-term sale-leaseback and build-to-suit financing solutions primarily for companies in the U.S. and Europe. At December 31, 2017, the Company had an enterprise value of approximately $11.5 billion.

