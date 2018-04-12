Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Raises Position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,530 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Chubb were worth $17,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX grew its position in shares of Chubb by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX now owns 6,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 36,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,286,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in Chubb by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 64,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,171,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Torch Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Torch Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,176,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its stake in Chubb by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 6,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CB. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo reissued a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.54.

CB stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $134.78. 1,120,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,766,607. The company has a market capitalization of $62,735.86, a PE ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.01. Chubb Ltd has a 1 year low of $131.14 and a 1 year high of $157.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.86. Chubb had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Ltd will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.37%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 21st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Philip V. Bancroft sold 55,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $7,846,834.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Juan C. Andrade sold 9,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.06, for a total transaction of $1,369,020.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,095,081.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of insurance and reinsurance products and services to clients around the world. Its segments include North America Commercial property and casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance and Life Insurance.

