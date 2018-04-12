LPL Financial LLC Acquires 1,576 Shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $10,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Chubb by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 232,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,091,000 after buying an additional 23,470 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT purchased a new position in Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth $138,481,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Chubb by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 113,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its position in Chubb by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 244,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its position in Chubb by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 13,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. 89.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CB. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Chubb from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Wells Fargo reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Friday, April 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chubb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.54.

In other news, insider Philip V. Bancroft sold 55,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $7,846,834.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Juan C. Andrade sold 9,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.06, for a total transaction of $1,369,020.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,095,081.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CB traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $134.78. 1,126,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,766,607. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Chubb Ltd has a 1 year low of $131.14 and a 1 year high of $157.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $62,735.86, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.01.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.86. Chubb had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Chubb Ltd will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “LPL Financial LLC Acquires 1,576 Shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/chubb-ltd-cb-shares-bought-by-lpl-financial-llc-updated-updated-updated.html.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of insurance and reinsurance products and services to clients around the world. Its segments include North America Commercial property and casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance and Life Insurance.

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.