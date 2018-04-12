Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) Given News Impact Score of 0.09

Media stories about Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Chunghwa Telecom earned a media sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the utilities provider an impact score of 45.5324906585919 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of CHT traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.99. The stock had a trading volume of 57,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,188. Chunghwa Telecom has a 1-year low of $33.10 and a 1-year high of $39.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $30,486.78, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.32.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 10.57%. equities research analysts expect that Chunghwa Telecom will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chunghwa Telecom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunication and information related services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Fixed Communications, Mobile Communications, Internet, International Fixed Communications, and Others. The company was founded on June 15, 1996 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

