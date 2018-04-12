Chunghwa Telecom (CHT) versus OTE (HLTOY) Critical Contrast

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE: CHT) and OTE (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Dividends

Chunghwa Telecom pays an annual dividend of $1.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. OTE pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Chunghwa Telecom pays out 78.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.0% of Chunghwa Telecom shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of OTE shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Chunghwa Telecom shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Chunghwa Telecom and OTE, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chunghwa Telecom 0 0 0 0 N/A OTE 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Chunghwa Telecom and OTE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chunghwa Telecom 17.08% 10.57% 8.68% OTE 3.55% 8.81% 3.17%

Risk & Volatility

Chunghwa Telecom has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OTE has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Chunghwa Telecom and OTE’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chunghwa Telecom $7.48 billion 4.05 $1.28 billion $1.64 23.81 OTE $4.36 billion 1.51 $154.92 million N/A N/A

Chunghwa Telecom has higher revenue and earnings than OTE.

Summary

Chunghwa Telecom beats OTE on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chunghwa Telecom

Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunication and information related services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Fixed Communications, Mobile Communications, Internet, International Fixed Communications, and Others. The company was founded on June 15, 1996 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

About OTE

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and related services to businesses and individuals in Greece, Romania, and Albania. It operates through OTE, COSMOTE Group, and TELEKOM ROMANIA segments. The company offers fixed-line services; Internet access and ICT services; and TV services. It also provides mobile and satellite telecommunication, e-commerce, financing, consultancy and security, real estate, wholesale telephony, insurance brokerage, training, fixed line telephony, retail, marketing, overdue accounts management, wholesale broadband, and infrastructure services. The company was founded in 1949 and is based in Athens, Greece.

