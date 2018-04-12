Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Stake in Church & Dwight (CHD)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 430,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,173 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.17% of Church & Dwight worth $21,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHD. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 561,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,219,000 after purchasing an additional 42,928 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 138,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,709,000 after purchasing an additional 7,110 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 51,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 5,609 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 22,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 16,095 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.71.

In related news, Director James Craigie sold 24,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $1,226,135.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,632,828.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Steven J. Katz sold 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $638,316.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,046.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 444,508 shares of company stock valued at $22,359,201. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CHD traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,216,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,125,335. Church & Dwight has a twelve month low of $43.21 and a twelve month high of $54.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $12,119.06, a PE ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.39.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.95% and a net margin of 19.69%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Church & Dwight will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and the Specialty Products Division. It offers baking soda, cat litter, carpet deodorization, and laundry detergent products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, dishwashing detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesic products under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; and water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand.

