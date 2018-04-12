Chuy’s (CHUY) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Accern Reports

Press coverage about Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) has trended somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Chuy’s earned a news impact score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the restaurant operator an impact score of 45.7498648073285 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of CHUY traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $26.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,155. Chuy’s has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $32.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.62, a PE ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of -0.33.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $96.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.80 million. Chuy’s had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Chuy’s will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CHUY shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Chuy’s to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. ValuEngine lowered Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 10th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Friday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chuy’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.20.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/chuys-chuy-getting-somewhat-favorable-press-coverage-accern-reports.html.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants under the Chuy's name in Texas and 19 states in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 91 Chuy's restaurants in 19 states. Chuy's Holdings, Inc was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.