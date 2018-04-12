Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Chyronhego (NASDAQ:CHYR) Share Price

Media stories about Chyronhego (NASDAQ:CHYR) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Chyronhego earned a daily sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the company an impact score of 45.7877039918903 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

CHYR stock remained flat at $$2.80 during trading on Thursday. Chyronhego has a 12-month low of $1.68 and a 12-month high of $4.30.

About Chyronhego

ChyronHego Corporation is a United States-based company, which is engaged in broadcast graphics creation, playout, and real-time data visualization. The Company offers a range of products and services for live television, news, sports, corporate and government video production. It offers products, such as broadcast graphics, including Lyric Family, Axis World Graphics and Mosaic; production and automation, including Live Arena, Live Compositor and Live Assist; channel branding and tickers, including Channel Box PRIME, Channel Box and NewsTicker Family; weather graphics, including Metacast; studio and virtual solutions, including Virtual Football, Virtual Placement and Hybrid Virtual Studios, and sports tracking and analysis, including Sports Technology and Coach Paint.

