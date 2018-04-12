CIBC Boosts Pengrowth Energy (PGF) Price Target to C$0.90

Pengrowth Energy (TSE:PGF) (NYSE:PGH) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from C$0.80 to C$0.90 in a research note released on Tuesday, March 20th.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Pengrowth Energy from C$1.00 to C$0.95 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of Pengrowth Energy from C$0.50 to C$0.75 in a report on Monday, February 5th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Pengrowth Energy from C$0.70 to C$0.80 and gave the stock a reduce rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$1.20 price objective on shares of Pengrowth Energy and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Pengrowth Energy from C$1.30 to C$1.20 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$0.99.

TSE PGF opened at C$0.90 on Tuesday. Pengrowth Energy has a 12-month low of C$0.68 and a 12-month high of C$1.55.

Pengrowth Energy (TSE:PGF) (NYSE:PGH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$130.50 million during the quarter. Pengrowth Energy had a negative return on equity of 53.26% and a negative net margin of 179.98%.

In other Pengrowth Energy news, insider Seymour Schulich acquired 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,760,000.00. Also, insider Douglas Currie Bowles sold 60,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.80, for a total transaction of C$48,367.20.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “CIBC Boosts Pengrowth Energy (PGF) Price Target to C$0.90” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/cibc-increases-pengrowth-energy-pgf-price-target-to-c0-90-updated-updated-updated.html.

About Pengrowth Energy

Pengrowth Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Nova Scotia provinces in Canada. The company explores for crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, shale gas, and natural gas liquids.

Receive News & Ratings for Pengrowth Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pengrowth Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.