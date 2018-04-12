CIBC Lowers Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Price Target to C$15.00

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$17.50 to C$15.00 in a report issued on Monday, March 26th.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$16.50 price target on shares of Fiera Capital in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$15.00 price target on shares of Fiera Capital in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. TD Securities cut their target price on Fiera Capital from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Scotiabank increased their target price on Fiera Capital from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Desjardins reissued a buy rating on shares of Fiera Capital in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$15.07.

Shares of FSZ stock opened at C$10.87 on Monday. Fiera Capital has a 52 week low of C$10.50 and a 52 week high of C$15.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 3rd. This is an increase from Fiera Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%.

In other news, insider Vincent Duhamel acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$11.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$444,000.00. Also, Director Todd Michael Morgan sold 26,781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.97, for a total value of C$293,787.57. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 99,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,088,163.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “CIBC Lowers Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Price Target to C$15.00” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/cibc-lowers-fiera-capital-fsz-price-target-to-c15-00-updated-updated.html.

About Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.