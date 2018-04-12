Spartan Energy (SPE) PT Raised to C$9.00

Spartan Energy (TSE:SPE) had its price objective increased by CIBC to C$9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 20th.

Shares of SPE stock opened at C$6.19 on Tuesday. Spartan Energy has a one year low of C$5.03 and a one year high of C$8.19.

Spartan Energy (TSE:SPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.08). Spartan Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 10.10%. The business had revenue of C$57.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$106.60 million.

Spartan Energy Company Profile

Spartan Energy Corp, formerly Alexander Energy Ltd is a Canada-based oil and natural gas exploration and production company with producing properties focused in Saskatchewan. The Company’s properties include Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan and Alexander Alberta. The Southeast Saskatchewan property focuses on conventional Mississippian targets, primarily in the Frobisher/Alida and Midale formations.

