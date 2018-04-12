CIBT Education Group Inc. (TSE:MBA) Director Toby Chu Sells 100,000 Shares

CIBT Education Group Inc. (TSE:MBA) Director Toby Chu sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.75, for a total transaction of C$75,000.00.

Shares of CIBT Education Group stock opened at C$0.72 on Thursday. CIBT Education Group Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.58 and a 52 week high of C$0.96.

CIBT Education Group (TSE:MBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 15th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$14.20 million for the quarter. CIBT Education Group had a net margin of 47.90% and a return on equity of 9.70%.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$1.46 target price on shares of CIBT Education Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

CIBT Education Group Company Profile

CIBT Education Group Inc is an education and student-housing investment company focused on the global education market. The Company’s business operations include education, media communications, income producing property and real estate development. Its business units include CIBT School of Business & Technology Corp.

