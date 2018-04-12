Q1 2018 EPS Estimates for Cigna Decreased by Jefferies Group (CI)

Cigna (NYSE:CI) – Analysts at Jefferies Group cut their Q1 2018 EPS estimates for Cigna in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 26th, Zacks Investment Research reports. Jefferies Group analyst D. Windley now anticipates that the health services provider will earn $3.51 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.52. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Cigna’s Q2 2018 earnings at $3.54 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $3.47 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $12.98 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $14.73 EPS.

CI has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. ValuEngine raised Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Cigna from $232.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Barclays initiated coverage on Cigna in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Cigna to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cigna presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.37.

CI stock opened at $169.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $40,788.50, a PE ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.60. Cigna has a fifty-two week low of $149.10 and a fifty-two week high of $227.13.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The health services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.28 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 5.38%. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,667 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 3.4% during the third quarter. Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd now owns 8,865 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, HPM Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 5,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.68, for a total value of $1,116,622.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,989,947.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 36,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.68, for a total value of $7,047,881.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,319,527.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,854 shares of company stock valued at $11,407,697. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 12th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 9th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 0.38%.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health services organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Health Care, Global Supplemental Benefits, Group Disability and Life, and Other Operations segments. The Global Health Care segment offers medical, dental, behavioral health, vision, and prescription drug benefit plans, as well as health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured customers.

