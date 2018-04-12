Cincinnati Financial (CINF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 20th.

According to Zacks, “Cincinnati Financial’s low leverage, ample capital, consistent cash flow generation, favorable reserve release, share repurchases and consistent dividend hikes should drive growth. Management is appointing agencies and expanding product offerings to ramp up the business profile. Moreover, with the gradual improvement in interest rates, net investment income growth is expected in the near term. However, exposure to cat loss and a continued turmoil in group benefits associated with the ACA are headwinds. The insurer has replaced its existing catastrophe bond program with a new collateralized reinsurance to mitigate the loss. Shares of Cincinnati Financial have underperformed the industry year to date. Though the company witnessed its 2018 estimates moving south, the same for 2019 were revised higher in the last 60 days”

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub cut Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Langen Mcalenn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.67.

NASDAQ CINF traded up $0.57 on Tuesday, reaching $73.98. The company had a trading volume of 246,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,866. Cincinnati Financial has a 52-week low of $68.49 and a 52-week high of $81.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $12,045.83, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 18.23%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Douglas S. Skidmore bought 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.65 per share, with a total value of $45,922.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 12,727.3% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter worth about $219,000. 63.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

