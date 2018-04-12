Cindicator (CRYPTO:CND) Price Reaches $0.0671

Cindicator (CURRENCY:CND) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 1:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. One Cindicator token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0671 or 0.00000966 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Binance and HitBTC. In the last seven days, Cindicator has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar. Cindicator has a total market capitalization of $97.09 million and approximately $2.80 million worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007757 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003146 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.68 or 0.00844365 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00015608 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014327 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00041855 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00177172 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00061404 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Cindicator Token Profile

Cindicator’s genesis date was September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,445,976,590 tokens. Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @crowd_indicator and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cindicator is cindicator.com. The Reddit community for Cindicator is /r/Cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cindicator

Cindicator can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, HitBTC and Binance. It is not possible to buy Cindicator directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cindicator must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cindicator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Cindicator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cindicator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.