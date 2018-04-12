Cineplex Inc (CGX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cineplex Inc (TSE:CGX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$40.56.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CGX. CIBC lowered their price objective on Cineplex from C$42.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Cineplex from C$47.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut Cineplex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$44.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday, January 15th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$39.00 price objective on shares of Cineplex in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on Cineplex from C$46.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

In other news, insider George Sautter acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$33.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$66,100.00. Also, insider Gordon Nelson bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$31.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$191,340.00.

Shares of Cineplex stock opened at C$31.37 on Wednesday. Cineplex has a 12-month low of C$29.25 and a 12-month high of C$54.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1,970.00, a PE ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 0.18.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C($0.05). Cineplex had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The business had revenue of C$426.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$435.60 million.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. Cineplex’s payout ratio is 149.55%.

Cineplex Company Profile

Cineplex Inc (Cineplex) is a Canada-based film exhibition company. The Company’s segments include Exhibition and Media. The Exhibition segment includes all direct and ancillary revenues from theatre attendance, including box office and food service revenues. The Exhibition segment also includes amusement gaming and leisure, theatre rentals and digital commerce rental and sales.

