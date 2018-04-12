Cineworld (CINE) Given Buy Rating at Citigroup

Citigroup restated their buy rating on shares of Cineworld (LON:CINE) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, March 29th.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CINE. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 825 ($11.66) price objective on shares of Cineworld in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Numis Securities upgraded shares of Cineworld to a buy rating and set a GBX 825 ($11.66) price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and set a GBX 725 ($10.25) price objective on shares of Cineworld in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Cineworld from GBX 800 ($11.31) to GBX 700 ($9.89) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 780 ($11.02) price target on shares of Cineworld in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 756 ($10.69).

LON:CINE traded up GBX 1.20 ($0.02) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 247.20 ($3.49). The company had a trading volume of 1,399,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,490,000. Cineworld has a twelve month low of GBX 210.15 ($2.97) and a twelve month high of GBX 329.42 ($4.66).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 7th will be given a GBX 3.10 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 7th.

In other news, insider Nisan Cohen sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 538 ($7.60), for a total value of £7,801 ($11,026.15). Also, insider Alicja Kornasiewicz purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 248 ($3.51) per share, for a total transaction of £62,000 ($87,632.51).

About Cineworld

Cineworld Group plc engages in the operation of cinemas. It is also involved in cinema property leasing and screen advertising activities, as well as ticket booking, film distribution, finance, and software development operations. The company operates its cinema sites under the Cineworld Cinemas, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav Chen brand names.

