Cirrus Logic, Inc. (CRUS) Position Lowered by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lowered its position in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 63.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 64,669 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY owned about 0.06% of Cirrus Logic worth $1,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 1,623,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,204,000 after purchasing an additional 753,200 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 7,628.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 497,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,775,000 after purchasing an additional 490,572 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter worth $11,923,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 139.1% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 353,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,271,000 after purchasing an additional 205,700 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,070,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $366,682,000 after purchasing an additional 197,960 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Vetr cut Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.82 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. ValuEngine cut Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Cirrus Logic from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.22.

Cirrus Logic stock opened at $38.61 on Thursday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.47 and a 12-month high of $71.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,376.87, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.22.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.19). Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $482.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Cirrus Logic announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, February 5th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Randolph K. Carlson sold 7,265 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $305,347.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,941 shares of company stock worth $335,140. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc is engaged in providing integrated circuits (ICs) for audio and voice signal processing applications. The Company develops analog and mixed-signal ICs for a range of customers. The Company offers two product lines: Portable Audio, and Non-Portable Audio and Other. The Company’s primary facility housing engineering, sales and marketing, and administration functions is located in Austin, Texas.

