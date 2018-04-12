Lonmin (LON:LMI) Receives “Sell” Rating from Citigroup

Lonmin (LON:LMI)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by research analysts at Citigroup in a report issued on Thursday, April 5th. They currently have a GBX 56 ($0.79) price objective on the mining company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 95 ($1.34). Citigroup’s target price points to a potential downside of 3.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LMI. Deutsche Bank upgraded Lonmin to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Peel Hunt raised their price objective on Lonmin from GBX 85 ($1.20) to GBX 95 ($1.34) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 75 ($1.06) target price on shares of Lonmin in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Lonmin from GBX 80 ($1.13) to GBX 85 ($1.20) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 77 ($1.09).

Shares of LMI stock opened at GBX 57.89 ($0.82) on Thursday. Lonmin has a 12 month low of GBX 55.75 ($0.79) and a 12 month high of GBX 120.50 ($1.70).

In other news, insider Mike da Costa sold 1,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 78 ($1.10), for a total transaction of £954.72 ($1,349.43).

Lonmin Company Profile

Lonmin Plc is a producer of platinum group metals (PGMs). The Company is engaged in the discovery, extraction, refining and marketing of PGMs. The Company’s segments include PGM Operations, Evaluation, Exploration and Other. Its geographical segments include The Americas, Asia, Europe and South Africa.

