Citigroup Expected to Earn FY2018 Earnings of $6.40 Per Share (C)

Citigroup (NYSE:C) – Research analysts at Jefferies Group raised their FY2018 earnings estimates for Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 4th, according to Zacks Investment Research. Jefferies Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $6.40 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.30. Jefferies Group has a “Hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on C. Vetr cut shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.80 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo set a $100.00 target price on shares of Citigroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.88.

C stock traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $71.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,486,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,569,012. Citigroup has a 52 week low of $57.55 and a 52 week high of $80.70. The stock has a market cap of $181,215.36, a PE ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.09. Citigroup had a negative net margin of 7.05% and a positive return on equity of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $17.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 186,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,560,000 after buying an additional 5,125 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Citigroup by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,869,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,216,000 after buying an additional 717,320 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $281,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Citigroup by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,514,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $546,594,000 after buying an additional 1,092,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its stake in Citigroup by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 6,603,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,322,000 after buying an additional 764,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

