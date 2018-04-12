Citigroup Reiterates Buy Rating for HSBC (HSBA)

HSBC (LON:HSBA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued on Tuesday. They presently have a GBX 810 ($11.45) target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.89% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.89) price target on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Goldman Sachs reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 820 ($11.59) price objective (down from GBX 820 ($11.59)) on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 750 ($10.60) price objective on shares of HSBC and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, UBS set a GBX 725 ($10.25) price objective on shares of HSBC and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 757 ($10.70).

Shares of HSBA opened at GBX 675.60 ($9.55) on Tuesday. HSBC has a 1 year low of GBX 618 ($8.73) and a 1 year high of GBX 798.60 ($11.29).

In other news, insider Laura May Lung Cha bought 8,000 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 6,210 ($87.77) per share, for a total transaction of £496,800 ($702,190.81). Also, insider Iain Mackay sold 3,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 696 ($9.84), for a total transaction of £24,144.24 ($34,126.13). Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 212,533 shares of company stock worth $151,337,073.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

