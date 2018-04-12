Rotork (LON:ROR) Earns Buy Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup restated their buy rating on shares of Rotork (LON:ROR) in a report issued on Tuesday, April 3rd. They currently have a GBX 325 ($4.59) target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ROR. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.60) price target on shares of Rotork in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Numis Securities restated a hold rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.46) target price on shares of Rotork in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Rotork from GBX 255 ($3.60) to GBX 260 ($3.67) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.96) target price on shares of Rotork in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.75) price target on shares of Rotork in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 288.06 ($4.07).

Shares of ROR opened at GBX 283.40 ($4.01) on Tuesday. Rotork has a 52 week low of GBX 221.30 ($3.13) and a 52 week high of GBX 306.80 ($4.34).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.35 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 5th. This is a boost from Rotork’s previous dividend of $2.05. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%.

In other Rotork news, insider Stephen Rhys Jones sold 2,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 277 ($3.92), for a total value of £6,276.82 ($8,871.83). Also, insider Jonathan Davis purchased 474 shares of Rotork stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 303 ($4.28) per share, with a total value of £1,436.22 ($2,029.99).

About Rotork

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets actuators and flow control products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric actuators and control systems, including intelligent multi-turn and part-turn valve actuators, part-turn/rotary and linear control valve actuators, heavy-duty part-turn/rotary and linear valve actuators, small part-turn/rotary valve actuators, and network control systems, as well as explosion proof actuators, sensors, switches, and controls.

