Insider Selling: Citrix Systems (CTXS) Chairman Sells 2,655 Shares of Stock

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Chairman Robert Calderoni sold 2,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.64, for a total transaction of $243,304.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 163,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,977,183.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Monday, March 12th, Robert Calderoni sold 62,237 shares of Citrix Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.78, for a total transaction of $5,961,059.86.

Shares of CTXS traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $94.56. The company had a trading volume of 54,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,341. Citrix Systems has a 12 month low of $73.33 and a 12 month high of $96.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $12,716.49, a PE ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The cloud computing company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.06. Citrix Systems had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 38.56%. The business had revenue of $777.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Citrix Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Citrix Systems will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,074 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 45,052 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the period. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 8,255 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,897,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 687,354 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $60,485,000 after buying an additional 282,312 shares during the period. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on CTXS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Citrix Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.56.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc delivers solutions to secure and access applications worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including XenDesktop, a cloud-enabled desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and XenApp that allows Windows applications to be delivered as cloud services to Android and iOS mobile devices, Macs, PCs, and thin clients.

