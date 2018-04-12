City (NASDAQ:CHCO) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of City (NASDAQ:CHCO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 4th. The brokerage currently has $77.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “City Holding Company is a multi-bank holding company that provides diversified financial products and services to consumers and local businesses. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CHCO. BidaskClub raised shares of City from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Sandler O’Neill set a $72.00 target price on shares of City and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a hold rating on shares of City in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. City currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.50.

Shares of CHCO traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.71. 12,795 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,274. City has a 52 week low of $58.80 and a 52 week high of $74.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1,108.53, a PE ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. City had a net margin of 26.25% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $47.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.43 million. sell-side analysts expect that City will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th. City’s dividend payout ratio is 46.70%.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 5,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total value of $349,235.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,839,234.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in City by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 251,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,953,000 after purchasing an additional 6,979 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in City by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in City by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,004 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in City by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 5,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in City in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About City

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

