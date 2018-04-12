City Of London Investment Grou Buys 20,054 Shares of Mexico Equity and Income Fund, Inc. (MXE) Stock

Mexico Equity and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXE) major shareholder City Of London Investment Grou purchased 20,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.91 per share, for a total transaction of $218,789.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

City Of London Investment Grou also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 1st, City Of London Investment Grou purchased 10,746 shares of Mexico Equity and Income Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.81 per share, for a total transaction of $116,164.26.

On Monday, February 12th, City Of London Investment Grou purchased 3,172 shares of Mexico Equity and Income Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.87 per share, for a total transaction of $34,479.64.

On Wednesday, February 7th, City Of London Investment Grou purchased 2,900 shares of Mexico Equity and Income Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.95 per share, for a total transaction of $31,755.00.

NYSE MXE opened at $11.31 on Thursday. Mexico Equity and Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $12.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mexico Equity and Income Fund by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 181,426 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 74,686 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mexico Equity and Income Fund by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,948,658 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,356,000 after purchasing an additional 11,282 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital boosted its position in shares of Mexico Equity and Income Fund by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 106,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 8,775 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Mexico Equity and Income Fund by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,127 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mexico Equity and Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Institutional investors own 53.73% of the company’s stock.

Mexico Equity and Income Fund Company Profile

There is no company description available for Mexico Equity & Income Fund.

