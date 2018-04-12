Civeo Co. (CVEO) Holdings Lifted by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) by 30.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,900 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.11% of Civeo worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new position in Civeo during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Civeo during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Civeo by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 86,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 18,085 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Civeo by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 26,098 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Civeo during the fourth quarter worth about $310,000. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVEO opened at $3.95 on Thursday. Civeo Co. has a twelve month low of $1.57 and a twelve month high of $4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.09). Civeo had a negative net margin of 27.65% and a negative return on equity of 16.46%. The business had revenue of $101.35 million during the quarter.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Civeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $4.00 target price on shares of Civeo and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

In other Civeo news, insider Peter Mccann sold 11,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.29, for a total value of $38,581.83. Following the sale, the insider now owns 104,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,837.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 58,233 shares of company stock worth $201,471 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Civeo Profile

Civeo Corporation offers workforce accommodation, logistics, and facility management services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company develops lodges and villages; open camps; and mobile camps, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

