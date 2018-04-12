Claymore/BNY Mellon Frontier Markets ETF (FRN) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Claymore/BNY Mellon Frontier Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:FRN) by 37.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,420 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 1.99% of Claymore/BNY Mellon Frontier Markets ETF worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Claymore/BNY Mellon Frontier Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Claymore/BNY Mellon Frontier Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Finally, Mariner Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Claymore/BNY Mellon Frontier Markets ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Mariner Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 7,610 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FRN stock opened at $16.26 on Thursday. Claymore/BNY Mellon Frontier Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $12.86 and a 52-week high of $16.62.

Claymore/BNY Mellon Frontier Markets ETF Profile

Guggenheim Frontier Markets ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/BNY Mellon Frontier Markets ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called Bank of New York Mellon New Frontier DR Index (the Frontier Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in American depositary receipts (ADRs) and global depositary receipts (GDRs) that consists of the Index or in the stocks underlying such ADRs and GDRs.

