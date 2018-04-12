Claymore Exchange-Traded Fund Trust (BSCK) Shares Bought by Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Claymore Exchange-Traded Fund Trust (NYSEARCA:BSCK) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,587 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.59% of Claymore Exchange-Traded Fund Trust worth $6,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in shares of Claymore Exchange-Traded Fund Trust by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,445,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,778,000 after buying an additional 39,239 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Claymore Exchange-Traded Fund Trust by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,039,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,125,000 after purchasing an additional 85,552 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc increased its stake in Claymore Exchange-Traded Fund Trust by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 752,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,028,000 after purchasing an additional 18,302 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Claymore Exchange-Traded Fund Trust by 88.0% in the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 655,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,951,000 after purchasing an additional 306,648 shares during the period. Finally, TrueNorth Inc. increased its stake in Claymore Exchange-Traded Fund Trust by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. TrueNorth Inc. now owns 246,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,243,000 after purchasing an additional 23,497 shares during the period.

Claymore Exchange-Traded Fund Trust stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.05. The company had a trading volume of 121,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,737. Claymore Exchange-Traded Fund Trust has a 12-month low of $20.98 and a 12-month high of $21.60.

